At a joint press briefing today in Lugansk, the leaders of the Donbass republics emphatically demonstrated that they have not forgotten about the regions of Donbass under Ukrainian occupation.Zakharchenko continued: "Our brothers and sisters are left on this territory. And this message concerns them first and foremost: we have not forgotten them. We remember our duty to Kramatorsk, we remember the hundreds and thousands of tortured citizens who have been accused of separatism and terrorism."At the press conference, Zakharchenko and his colleague, the leader of the Lugansk People's Republic, Igor Plotnitsky, also presented plans for a new humanitarian assistance plan for the residents of Donbass areas occupied by Ukrainian forces."We have adopted a decision to realize a humanitarian aid and environmental security program for our brothers and sisters living in the Ukrainian-controlled areas of Donbass," the leaders announced."The main thrusts of the humanitarian aid program," the DPR and LPR heads explained, "are, firstly, providing services in the field of medicine and education; secondly, financially supporting veterans; and thirdly helping separated families." Zakharchenko and Plotnitsky warned that, otherwise, these regions are on the brink of "economic and humanitarian catastrophe."The program is also planned to include "cultural, educational, and sporting events with the participation of residents from the towns and villages on both sides of the frontline."The DPR and LPR leaders, as part of the humanitarian program for Kiev-controlled strips of Donbass, "insist on the opportunity for forces of the DPR and LPR's Ministries for Emergency Situations and our humanitarian organizations to inspect active water facilities and closed mines," as well as a number of factories and infrastructural facilities."Let us unite our efforts for the sake of survival and peace, and fight against those sitting far away in Kiev, Brussels, and Washington, who are trying to embroil us and get rich off of war," Plotnitsky and Zakharchenko concluded their joint statement.