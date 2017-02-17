AS03 is "Adjuvant System 03," the trade name for a squalene-based immunologic adjuvant used in various vaccine products by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)." [2] What is "squalene"? It is shark liver oil—10.69 mg squalene in one dose of AS03! It seems pharmacology, and vaccinology in particular, can't, or don't want to, understand the differences between ingesting and injecting certain oils into the bloodstream, which happens when vaccines are given. Those oils bypass the digestive processes and cause damage; one can be anaphylaxis [2].