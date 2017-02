© Chaiwat Subprasom / Reuters



Admiral Harry Harris, the highest-ranking US military commander to visit Thailand since a coup in 2014 placed it under military rule, has arrived to launch a joint annual military exercise, the biggest of its kind in the region.Harris, the chief of US Pacific Command, launched the Cobra Gold exercise at a ceremony at the Sattahip Royal Thai Marine Corps on Tuesday.Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, India and China sent smaller delegations, with Beijing participating only in one of the three planned phases, the civilian assistance exercise. The Chinese military were first invited to the Cobra Gold exercise in 2015.Speaking at the opening ceremony alongside Harris, Davies called the exercise "the crown jewel of our enduring bilateral alliance and a symbol of America's unwavering commitment to the peace and prosperity of both the kingdom and the region.""We stand with the Kingdom of Thailand as we have for 10 generations," he said as cited by the Straits Times. "We look forward to Thailand's return to (a) strengthened sustainable democratic system so the country and our alliance can reach its full potential."Bangkok has so far declined to schedule democratic elections and return the reins of power to a civilian government.Cobra Gold war games have been held since 1982 and are traditionally focused on three elements - a joint combat exercise involving amphibious troops, a seminar for senior commanders and a humanitarian relief exercise.