Society's Child
West 'did nothing' to resolve the Syrian crisis, says aunt of drowned Syrian boy
RT
Mon, 13 Feb 2017 10:31 UTC
"Our country is being destroyed by outsiders," said Tima Kurdi - a Syrian-born Canadian lawyer and the aunt of Alan Kurdi, a three-year-old Syrian boy who died in September 2015 en route to the Greek island of Kos from Turkey - adding that "Western countries are not doing anything" about that.
She said the death of her nephew became "a wake-up call to the world, a message from God, who told us [that] enough is enough," adding that the Syrian people "were suffering for four years [at that time] and Syria was crying out to the world for help but nobody was hearing" to these pleas, as "there was not enough media coverage until" the picture of the body of her nephew washed ashore in Turkish resort city of Bodrum made global headlines.
That image prompted politicians in many Western countries to open their borders and take in refugees. However, "months later, they started to forget that image and just got back to their everyday business, but the suffering [of the Syrian people] continued," Kurdi said.
She went on to say that the West not only did "nothing to end this terrible war," but also conducted a "terrible" regime change policy in Syria that actually only made the situation even worse. The Western funding of the so-called moderate rebels only prolongs the suffering of the Syrian people, Kurdi stressed, adding that "there are no moderate rebels in Syria."
"When [Western governments] fund the 'moderate' rebels, their [aid] somehow eventually ends up in the hands of the most powerful groups on the ground, which are Al-Nusra Front and Islamic State [IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL]," she said.
The military solution would never work in Syria, Kurdi said, and "we will just see more suffering and more people will die." She added that she does not take any side in this conflict and supports neither Syrian President Bashar Assad nor the opposition, but she had talked to many Syrians who live in refugee camps in Turkey, and believes that the Western media coverage of the Syrian conflict is biased.
The Western media report that "only President Bashar [Assad] kills his own people," she said, adding that this sounds absurd to the Syrians. "I want people to understand one thing: if President Assad wants to stay in power in his country, he has to fight for his country but he would not kill his own people as he needs their support."
The reports in the West on Syria "do not make sense," as "there is more than just the [Syrian] government and Russia there, there are many rebels, who are fighting and killing my people," she said, adding that "nobody [in the West] reports about rape" committed by the rebels and stressing that those stories are "terrible."
Tima Kurdi admitted that Assad's forces "did hurt the Syrian people," but did so unintentionally. She also stressed that Syria was "peaceful and safe" before the war.
"Most Syrian people were just living their lives before the war and did not get involved in any politics," she said, adding that "all kinds of religions" co-existed peacefully in Syria. "Sunni, Shia, Druze, Alawites, Christians - we all lived together and respected each other," Kurdi, who was born and initially lived in Damascus, told RT, adding that "most Syrian people did not want to leave their homes" when the war came.
She then addressed the issue of the refugee crisis and said that the only way to stop it is to put an end to the war in Syria.
"I encourage the governments of each country to help find a political solution and [to stop violence] in my country. Bring peace to Syria so that you won't need to see those refugees anymore," she told RT.
Kurdi also asked people around the world to be more compassionate towards refugees.
"We need to help those suffering refugees. They have a right to be protected and they are peaceful people, like me and you. There is no difference. We need to help them rebuild their lives and welcome them with open arms until their country is safe to go back," Kurdi said.
"I want people around the world to understand one thing: what will you do if you will be forced to leave your country one day and leave everything behind? What would you want the others to do for you? Do it for my people!" she added.
Comment:
Death and despair has migrated to the doorsteps of Europe. But tens of millions of people do not simply abandon home and native land for an insecure dangerous future of desperate struggle. The forces that have created this crisis are massive and historic in scale. People are now confronted with a tiny fraction of the horrors that have been visited upon millions and millions in the last 14 years. The refugee crisis is merely a symptom of the far greater and far more brutal reality. This is not just a "current crisis" to last a dozen news cycles, and it will not be resolved by humanitarian support.
The current crisis is similar in magnitude to that of World War II because the events causing it are nearly as epochal and momentous as a World War. Those who leave their homelands now face much greater peril of death than asylum seekers faced 20 years ago, yet despite this their numbers have swollen to the tens of millions.
The crisis has been caused by a new Holocaust, but it is one we refuse to acknowledge. The facts of the mass violence and mass destruction are not hidden. We can see the destruction and death that follows Western intervention, but we have been living in wilful ignorance and denial, just as the Germans denied the obvious fact and nature of German genocide. We don't want to understand. However, like the Germans under Nazism, our self-serving ignorance is nurtured and magnified by a propaganda discourse that is in our news and entertainment media, and also in our halls of education and the halls of power.
We do not understand the genocidal nature of US-led Western interventions because we do not understand the nature of genocide. We have allowed Zionist and US imperialist elites to dictate that genocide be understood through a lens of Holocaust exceptionalism, Nazi exceptionalism, and Judeocide exceptionalism. But genocide was never meant to be specifically Nazi nor anti-Semitic in nature. The word "genocide" was coined by a Jew, Raphael Lemkin, but was never intended to apply specifically to Jews. It was meant to describe a strategy of deliberately visiting violence and destruction on "nations and peoples" as opposed to visiting it on armies. Lemkin wrote a great deal about genocide against the native people's of the Americas, but that work went unpublished.
The truth is that there is widespread genocide in the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia. A new Holocaust is upon us and the refugee numbers are the just tip of a genocidal iceberg. By bombing, invading, destabilising, subverting, Balkanising, sanctioning, corrupting, indebting, debasing, destroying, assassinating, immiserating and even enraging, the US has led "a coordinated plan of different actions aiming at the destruction of essential foundations of the life of national groups...." That is where tens of millions of refugees have come from, but we refuse to see the fact of coordination. We blind ourselves to clear indications of Western agency and intentionality. We twist ourselves in knots to avoid seeing coherence or any pattern in US foreign policy. We are blinded by nonsense from pundits about party-political rhetoric and power struggles in DC, and we ignore the monolithic elephant of coherent imperial strategy that is threatening to crash through the floor and destroy the room altogether.
Westerners don't want to face the truth of what their governments are doing -- particularly NATO governments, and the US government most of all. The millions who died in Iraq were victims of a genocide that was intended to kill Iraqis in such numbers. The victims were not incidental to some other project. The same was true in Viet Nam, but it is also true in Syria, in Libya, in Yemen, in Somalia, in the DR Congo, and in many other places. The destruction, the death, the misery and the chaos are not "failures" of "ill-advised" policy. This is not even some sort of "Plan-B" where the US creates failed states when it cannot install the regime it wants. This is Plan-A and it is becoming harder and harder to deny the fact.
Wars no longer end. We cannot simply pretend that there is no reason for that. Wars no longer end because instability and conflict are the deliberate means of attacking the people -- the means of destroying their nations as such. That is what "genocide" means, and that is why we avoid the knowledge. This knowledge will destroy comforting delusions and reveal the cowardly false critiques of those who think that the US government is "misguided" in its attempts to bring stability. The US doesn't bring stability, it doesn't seek to bring stability. It destabilises one country after another. It infects entire regions with a disease of acute or chronic destruction, dysfunction and death.
See entire article: The refugee crisis reveals the Neo-Holocaust
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
West 'did nothing' to resolve the Syrian crisis, says aunt of drowned Syrian boyThe Western countries have done nothing to resolve the Syrian crisis, pursuing their false narrative instead, while the real situation in Syria stays underreported, the aunt of a Syrian refugee...