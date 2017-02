© Jonathan Ernst / Reuters



Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had to be escorted away from a public school when protesters physically obstructed the entrance. The controversial reformer eventually made it inside, and also heard from members of the teachers' union."She does not represent anything that they stand for!" one protester yelled while using her arms and body to block a stairway to Jefferson Middle School Academy in the District of Columbia on Friday morning.Another demonstrator badgered Devos as she walked away with her security detail."Keep giving money to senators and buying your way into the position," he said, adding, "You should be so proud of yourself!" before breaking out into a chant of "Shame! Shame!" WJLA 's Tim Barber reported that DC Police arrested a male protester for assault on an officer, and that police were investigating allegations that DeVos was also assaulted.Inside the school, DeVos toured classrooms and met with the school's teachers and principal as well as the district's chancellor."Focusing on their students and families is at the heart of Jefferson Academy's approach, and that's exactly what I believe is at the heart of providing an exceptional education," DeVos said in a statement. "Great teachers and leaders help make great schools, and I was honored to speak with Jefferson's team about our shared commitment to strengthening public education."