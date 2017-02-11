© Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

President Donald Trump told Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in a telephone call that the US armed forces are expanding their combat forces within his country, the White House announced in a readout."President Trump emphasized the buildup of the United States military," the readout said on Friday. "President Trump also congratulated Iraqi forces on their recent progress in Mosul [and] thanked Prime Minister Abadi for his leadership.""Both leaders spoke to the threat Iran presents across the entire region. They also reaffirmed their commitment to the long-term partnership between the United States and Iraq grounded in the US-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement," the readout stated.Trump also emphasized the continuing support of the United States for the Iraqi people in their shared fight against the Islamic State terror group, the White House added.