Puppet Masters
Trump tells Iraqi PM Abadi that US will expand combat forces in his country
Sputnik
Sat, 11 Feb 2017 14:49 UTC
President Donald Trump told Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in a telephone call that the US armed forces are expanding their combat forces within his country, the White House announced in a readout.
"President Trump emphasized the buildup of the United States military," the readout said on Friday. "President Trump also congratulated Iraqi forces on their recent progress in Mosul [and] thanked Prime Minister Abadi for his leadership."
Moreover, Trump and Abadi discussed the threat they believed that Iran presented to the entire Middle East region, the White House noted.
"Both leaders spoke to the threat Iran presents across the entire region. They also reaffirmed their commitment to the long-term partnership between the United States and Iraq grounded in the US-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement," the readout stated.
Trump also emphasized the continuing support of the United States for the Iraqi people in their shared fight against the Islamic State terror group, the White House added.
Comment: Further reading: ISIS is not the biggest killer of US troops in the Middle East - it's suicide!
Earlier this year, the DoD released a similar report from 2014 that revealed some startling numbers. In all of 2014, a total of 55 US troops, in both hostile and non-hostile situations, lost their lives in foreign occupations. The number of soldiers who killed themselves was nearly 5 times that amount.
History shows that there is nothing so easy to enslave and nothing so hard to emancipate as ignorance, hence it becomes the double enemy of civilization. By its servility it is the prey of tyranny, and by its credulity it is the foe of enlightenment.
I noticed the "path" roughly fallows the continental devide.
those darned mountains. what will you make the citizens of the world suffer from to achieve your goals? spray lithium for better reception. chop...
way to build an economy in africa. how did you place your bets?
if you want to catch europeans here illegally, you would have to raid the corporate offices of all of clinton and obama's friends. if you want to...
australia is stuck with britain, not america. there will be no rio tinto's here. you do still have a friend in canada, but we are little more than...
