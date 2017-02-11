Earth Changes
Very shallow 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits southern Taiwan
BNO News
Fri, 10 Feb 2017 12:35 UTC
Both the Taiwan Central Weather Bureau and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) put the magnitude of Saturday's earthquake at 5.6. The Central Weather Bureau said shaking was felt across southern and central parts of the island, with the strongest shaking in Tainan City and Kaohsiung City.
While it was not immediately known whether the earthquake had caused damage or casualties, several residents described their experiences. It was a "very sudden large jolt," one resident near the epicenter told the seismological agency EMSC, while a second resident called it "pretty scary."
Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan is at times rattled by moderate to strong earthquakes. A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck central Taiwan in September 1999, killing at least 2,297 people and injuring nearly 9,000 others.
More recently, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck southwest Taiwan on February 6, killing 117 people and injuring more than 500 others.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Huge earth crack several hundred miles long opens up in Pakistan
- Very shallow 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits southern Taiwan
- Putin humourously trolls European media with subtle comments on "news manipulation" on behalf of "entrenched interests"
- Collective punishment: Delivery of anesthesia gas to Gaza hospitals banned by Israel
- Fluoride's neurotoxicity: Drinking fluoridation chemicals now linked to brain harm & cognitive deficits
- Trump's ties to the past and the resurrection of the Left
- Uncovering the truth about Father Crespi's controversial missing artifacts
- Nuance added to Trump's pro-Israel approach ahead of Netanyahu's visit
- Japan arrests six over child pornography, at least 168 boys abused
- Putting the Chill on Free Speech: Universities are encouraging students to report 'offensive' speech to Bias Response Teams
- Do all humans perceive color the same?
- US Commander John Nicholson: Fight against Taliban in Afghanistan is a stalemate
- Brexit: The 'hard' option or 'soft' option, does it truly matter?
- Student walkouts in New York City protest Trump policies
- Unusual thunder and lightning in the snow ignite power lines in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts
- 2016: Record number of Americans renounce US citizenship
- Pakistan's Eurasian Solution for the Conflict in Afghanistan
- UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon says 'failed' investigation into Iraq War abuse claims will close within months
- Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo hospitalized with minor injuries after car accident
- The Oklahoma City bombing - Requiem for the Suicided: Terrance Yeakey
- Putin humourously trolls European media with subtle comments on "news manipulation" on behalf of "entrenched interests"
- Trump's ties to the past and the resurrection of the Left
- Nuance added to Trump's pro-Israel approach ahead of Netanyahu's visit
- US Commander John Nicholson: Fight against Taliban in Afghanistan is a stalemate
- Brexit: The 'hard' option or 'soft' option, does it truly matter?
- Pakistan's Eurasian Solution for the Conflict in Afghanistan
- UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon says 'failed' investigation into Iraq War abuse claims will close within months
- The Oklahoma City bombing - Requiem for the Suicided: Terrance Yeakey
- Leaked US-Government documents on Syria quickly forgotten by the media
- Notorious neocon Elliott Abrams under consideration for Deputy Secretary of State - Update: Trump nixes Abrams for State Dept. job
- Trump's straight-talking demeanor with foreign leaders is ruffling the feathers of the Establishment
- Russian authorities bust drug syndicate with offices in Kiev
- NYT's alleged fair and balanced reporting is #fakenews: Claim US wars promote 'freedom and democracy' unlike Russian wars
- 3 Turkish soldiers accidentally killed in Russian airstrike in Syria, Moscow confirms, Putin apologizes (Update: Turkey accepts bad coordinates given)
- House of Commons Speaker faces no confidence vote after remarks about Trump's racism and sexism
- Media ignore them but leaked US-Govt documents on Syria reveal the truth
- Afghan Defense Ministry supports decision to bring in more NATO troops
- Nikki Haley's dead wrong: Ukraine originally annexed Crimea from Russia
- Assad's truth-telling: Stop supporting terrorists so refugees can return home!
- Lavrov: West begins to understand true nature of fascist Kiev government amid escalation of hostilities in Donbass
- Collective punishment: Delivery of anesthesia gas to Gaza hospitals banned by Israel
- Japan arrests six over child pornography, at least 168 boys abused
- Putting the Chill on Free Speech: Universities are encouraging students to report 'offensive' speech to Bias Response Teams
- Student walkouts in New York City protest Trump policies
- 2016: Record number of Americans renounce US citizenship
- Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo hospitalized with minor injuries after car accident
- Dozens arrested in ultra-Orthodox anti-draft protests
- 'Large blowtorch': Louisiana gas pipeline explosion injures two, could burn for days
- German-American remembers youth in Nazi Germany, says Trump not Hitler
- Tip of the iceberg: Sex trafficking sting spanning 15 states and 30 law enforcement agencies net 752 arrests
- Indiana man sentenced to life in prison for killing police officer
- 70-year-old pedophile jailed for life after admitting to 45 sexual offenses against boys in UK and Thailand
- IOC strips Russia of 21 medals gained at 2008 and 2012 Olympics
- Vaginal pain helps exonerate man accused of fatal drive-by
- Sex dolls with programmable personalities set to become reality
- Thousand of Iranians rally in Tehran denouncing Trump and America on anniversary of Islamic Revolution
- From the dungeon to the multiplex - how bondage has tied up the nation
- Bayern Munich FC fans protest Ukrainian international Zozulya 'Throw Nazis out of football'
- Israeli crowd attacks Arab man trying to help people, mistaking him for a terrorist
- Woman arrested for livestreaming rape of 4-year-old boy
- Uncovering the truth about Father Crespi's controversial missing artifacts
- Russell Gmirkin: The "Biblical" ideal king was actually a Greek idea
- 3,000-year old footprints of children are found alongside rare painting fragments at the site of a mysterious Egyptian palace
- Defying US imperialism: How Fidel Castro's legacy carries on
- The Other Secret Jews: Turkey's Dönme Elite
- A deadly legacy: CIA's covert Laos war
- The ancient history of the swastika
- Archeologists discover 12th cave believed to have contained stolen Dead Sea Scrolls
- Archaeologists set to search ancient Covenant site and temple of Baal
- 2,000-year-old skeleton discovered in famous Antikythera shipwreck
- Frisland and Iceland: A tale of two islands
- The Lady of Elche: a mysterious limestone bust found in 1897 on a private estate at La Alcudia, Spain
- Anthropologists uncover 38,000-year-old engravings - considered art by 'Old Masters'
- CIA spooks used PSI to scout Mars, spy on Martians
- Greek archaelogist says he has found Aristotle's tomb
- Hundreds of ancient earthworks resembling Stonehenge found in Brazil's Amazon rainforest
- Finding Frisland and the Zeno map
- German lover fueled SAS co-founder Jock Lewes' brief flirtation with Nazism
- Leicester, UK: Archaeological evidence of Roman past discovered, mosaic and underfloor heating
- Auroch carved in stone paints picture of Europe's early human culture
- Russia and China to build high-speed rail link
- 'THOR experiment' captures rare footage of electrical 'blue jets' in space
- Look up tonight! Stunning 'Snow moon' eclipse and a mysterious green comet are set to appear in the night sky
- Algae 'chill' in space for two years and live to tell the tale
- Hubble finds big brother of Halley's Comet ripped apart by white dwarf
- Russian scientists to test liquid breathing techniques with mice, hamsters and dogs
- Move over Jupiter: Saturn acts equally as Earth's bodyguard from planetoids
- Russian scientists developing best ever invisibility cloak
- Study identifies a key to preventing disruptive behavior in preschool classrooms
- Red dwarf flares jeopardize habitability of planet Proxima b
- Stargazer's triple treat: Eclipse, comet, full moon all coming Friday night
- Anonymous no more: Google's new AI system unscrambles pixelated faces
- Genetic study of North Americans suggests we are even more diverse than we thought
- The reasons why, once we start worrying, some of us just can't stop
- Longest ever personality study finds no correlation between measures taken at age 14 and age 77
- 7500-year-old solar event recorded in tree rings
- Cause of noises made by meteors found
- New study reports massive Mars volcano erupted for 2 billion years
- Black hole's feeding frenzy is breaking records
- Discovery: Mysterious white dwarf pulsar
- Huge earth crack several hundred miles long opens up in Pakistan
- Very shallow 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits southern Taiwan
- Unusual thunder and lightning in the snow ignite power lines in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts
- Hospitals in Scotland see 80% increase in dog attack victims over a decade
- Floating garbage island moves closer to Thailand's major tourism spots (PHOTO)
- USGS: Earthquake measuring 6.7 hits south Philippines, no tsunami warning
- Heavy snowfall cuts power, disrupts transport along Sea of Japan coast
- Locust swarms cause state of emergency in Bolivia
- Orange alligator puzzles Charleston, South Carolina residents
- Sydney hit by record temperatures during heatwave
- Storm shuts down Jackson Hole resort in Wyoming, knocks out power across area
- Mass stranding of whales on New Zealand coast
- Blizzard Warnings as Winter Storm Niko hammers US Northeast
- Symbolic? Bald eagle photographed with trap attached to its talons near Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
- And...another round of heavy rain, snow pounding U.S. West
- Heavy rain, rapid snowmelt in California and Nevada triggers dam break, mudslides
- Whistleblower: No more global warming, NOAA scientists falsified temperature data, MSM ignores
- Historic winter storm dumps more than 5 feet of snow in parts of Montana
- Deadly virus kills 2,500 endangered Saiga antelopes in Mongolia
- Man hospitalized after pit bull terrier attack in Thibodaux, Louisiana
- Mysterious object lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Close encounter! Asteroid discovered yesterday whizzed 70,000 km from Earth
- Meteor fireball observed across 11 southern U.S. states
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Brilliant green meteor fireball photographed over Southern India
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up skies over Exeter, UK
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Huddersfield, UK?
- Meteor fireball blazes across Siberian city of Omsk
- Meteor fireball seen over Donegal, Ireland
- Meteor? New Orleans residents report flash of pinkish light, loud booms, home rattling
- Meteor fireball breaks up over Victoria, Australia
- Daytime meteor fireball explodes over Norway
- Twin sonic booms panic residents of Marseille
- Two large sonic booms prompt calls to North Yorkshire police
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Puerto Rico
- Fluoride's neurotoxicity: Drinking fluoridation chemicals now linked to brain harm & cognitive deficits
- The neuroprotective effects of cannabidiol
- The fragile vaccine house of cards is tumbling fast
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Digital 'pharmakeia': Glow kids, screen addiction, gaming and the hijacking of children's brains
- Breaking Interview: Lead Author of 'Dirty Vaccines' Study Speaks Out
- PUFA: Possibly the worst thing for your health that you eat everyday
- Yale University study shows association between vaccines and brain disorders
- Infant twins die simultaneously after vaccines, medical board rules 'just a coincidence'
- Exposure of Latino children to air pollution linked to increased diabetes risk - study
- Lead levels elevated in bloodstreams of 6K Southern California workers
- On the road to 5G: New technology being pushed with no safety testing
- Dirty Vaccines: Every human vaccine tested in new study was contaminated with metals and debris
- US scientists-drinking from plastic bottles while pregnant may lead to child obesity
- Total recall: the people who never forget
- Better than botox: The benefits of niacin for skincare
- Russian Academy of Sciences claims homeopathy is 'pseudoscience'
- The importance of informed consent: You might be in a medical experiment and not even know it
- Health freedom and the government's real war on natural health
- Why we have to work harder today to avoid weight gain compared to 30 years ago
- More evidence that exercise is not the key to weight control
- Do all humans perceive color the same?
- New research: What's so good about lying?
- Writing your own obituary to inspire others
- Exhaustion: Why it is not unique to our overstimulated age
- Paralysis by analysis: Worrying is 'like doing two things at once'
- Change in sense of humour can be early signal of dementia
- 90-Year-Old's advice to combat loneliness
- Music stimulates same area of brain as sex and drugs
- Study: The human empathy connection to dogs and their facial expressions
- Mirror-touch synesthesia: Some really do feel for others
- The best treatment for anxiety and stress is meditation
- The science of being a hero
- The one word that can ruin an apology
- Having a purpose in life makes you healthier
- Near death experience reports include timeless review of life and other perspectives
- Loneliness actually hurts us on a cellular level
- Human connection and its profound role to addiction (VIDEO)
- Parkinson's patients improve with group drumming
- Split brain study reveals surprising new insight
- Extreme agreeing: The unexpected way to win an argument
- Mysterious UFO swarm filmed flying in the skies of Hengrove, UK
- MUFON investigation: Did a UFO crash to Earth after being shot down by US forces?
- Multiple witnesses report seeing mysterious bright orange lights over Austin, Texas
- Kingston, Jamaica: Disturbed graves implicated in demon possession of schoolchildren
- Strange nighttime orange cloud glows over Sheffield, UK
- Witnesses chase down 'UFO lights' in Wiltshire, England (VIDEO)
- NASA 'cuts live feed from international space station' before mysterious object appears on camera
- Video shows UFO fly past waterspout off coast of Algeria
- 'Bright red like fire': Mysterious lights seen over Mesa, Arizona
- Mysterious midnight 'raging' orange light puzzles Queensland resident
- Video apparently captures two UFOs over Jerusalem on New Years' Eve
- Did a UFO give Uri Geller his supernatural abilities?
- After conducting 6,000 exorcisms, Catholic priest shares his experience
- Peruvian couple 'possessed by demons' snarl like animals as family takes them to church for exorcism
- 'Compelling' live cam video of 'bigfoot family' at Yellowstone divides web
- Mysterious flashing lights speed past ISS - astronaut 'hides evidence from camera with hand'?
- UFO hunter demands inquiry into mysterious black object filmed over Bristol Channel
- Triangle UFO formation in the sky above Gosport in South Hampshire, UK
- Alleged poltergeist phenomena surrounding young girl captured in home security footage
- Nazis, E.T.'s, Deep States, the Admiral Byrd Expedition and the Exposure of Antarctica's Hidden Realms
- Secret Service adds emotional protection division (EPD) to safeguard Trump's psyche
- Mysterious 'space capsule' baffles Arizona onlookers
- Conclusive proof that Russia and Iran want war!
- Thanks Soros! Fifth columnists ban Moscow residents from keeping bears at home
- Geriatric Senator can't wrap his mind around Trump's idea that America is not exceptional
- Sickness without a cure: British newspaper diagnosed with fatal 'idiot cancer'
- Jonathan Pie: Jeremy Hunt and the privatization of the NHS by stealth
- Dutch comedy show out-Trumps Trump in epic message to the new POTUS
- Mexico agrees to build wall to stem the tide of American refugees
- BREAKING: Major KGB Announcement From Putin About Donald Trump, New US President!
- Putin hacked fireworks! Trump pre-inauguration party's fireworks display spells out 'USR' instead of 'USA'
- Tucker exposes hoax group claiming to pay protesters at Trump inauguration
- Orangutan slaps tourist taking a selfie!
- Deepak Chopra sneezes and detaches retina in third eye
- New RoboQueen convinces on first public appearance
- Facebook censorship goes too far, bans God's account for His wrath against military spending
- Trump Gives Intel Agencies Their Daily Briefing
- "I lost because hackers showed America what a complete F-ing lunatic I am" (satire)(but true!)(ya know?)
- U.S. intel says four-year-old hacked Trump's Twitter account
- Funniest fake news story of the year: Killary smells like boiled cabbage and urine
Quote of the Day
History shows that there is nothing so easy to enslave and nothing so hard to emancipate as ignorance, hence it becomes the double enemy of civilization. By its servility it is the prey of tyranny, and by its credulity it is the foe of enlightenment.
Recent Comments
A ampliação do dominio do talibã na principal região produtora de papoula do Afeganistão) é a razão da "crise"... o general mentiroso está...
Laugh out loud, well sorry kids but walking out of the mind control center was probably the most intelligent thing any of you have ever done....
Yea, yea, yea....but when are they going to be arresting those we know have to be compromised and whose titles include ranking military, police,...
The Death of 9/11 researcher Philip Marshall Eric Stacey Interview : Unthinkable - An Airline Captain's Story [Link]
Thanks for remembering Sott.net. If only the American People could connect the dots. Preventing another OKC is as simple as outlawing private...
Very shallow 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits southern TaiwanThe earthquake, which struck at 1:12 a.m. local time on Saturday, was centered about 19 kilometers (12 miles) south of Tainan, or 23 kilometers (14 miles) northwest of Kaohsiung. It struck at a...