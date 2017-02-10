The humanitarian disaster affecting millions of Syrian refugees was caused by the policy of Western countries as well as regional powers, which supported terrorists in Syria, country's President Bashar Assad said in an interview with the Yahoo News media outlet."It is a humanitarian disaster created by the western support of those terrorists, of course, and the regional support by Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia," Assad said.The Syrian government is ready to accept all refugees that had earlier left Syria, the Syrian president pointed out.He added that it was safe in Damascus with the life returning back to normal in the Syrian capital.The civil war in Syria with the government troops fighting numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State, outlawed in Russia, has been lasting for about six years. The conflict urged over 4 million people to leave their homes.