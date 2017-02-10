An Ohio woman who reportedly livestreamed footage of her raping a 4-year-old boy has been arrested.

India Kirksey, 20, has been charged with felony rape, news station WCPO reported. She was arraigned Monday in court, and is being held on a $350,000 bond.

Harrisburg County authorities in Ohio received a tip from someone who saw the footage online. Earlier this year, the video allegedly had been shared on the livestreaming app Periscope.

In an interview with police, Kirksey confessed to performing oral sex on the toddler, according to Cincinnati.com.