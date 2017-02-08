Start as you mean to go on

It's been reported in the last few days that WikiLeaks, the website that publishes classified information, has interesting material on the three main candidates in France's upcoming presidential election.



A Russian newspaper headline says Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, is going to pour oil on the fire of the presidential campaign. Oh, we thought. This, again.

WikiLeaks caused a big shock last year when it leaked thousands of emails from inside Hillary Clinton's party during the US election. Emails the US intelligence services say were hacked by Russians trying to interfere in the campaign.



It's led some to question who WikiLeaks is really working for.

The BBC's four expert witnesses

He's had a show on RT, so the Russian state-sponsored foreign language media network. He's boasted of having a role in helping the former NSA contractor Edward Snowden find his way to Russia, and counselling Snowden to go to Russia.

It takes one to know one