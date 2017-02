© AFP Photo/Mandel Ngan

for the poor rollout of President Donald Trump's executive order banning nationals from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the US, but saidKelly testified before the House Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday, explaining the planning that went into the order and its implementation.he said.for not briefing Congress beforehand, and said that the"Going forward, I would have certainly taken some time to inform the Congress and certainly that's something I'll do in the future," he said.Members of the committee on both sides of the order decried how the order was implemented on the ground. "The rollout of this executive order has been problematic. It has caused confusion here in Congress, across the country and around the world. It caused real problems" for lawful permanent residents, foreigners who aided the US military, and students at American schools who were in the air when the order was signed and became "trapped overseas," Committee Chair Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said.It isthat Kelly was called in front of the committee to defend the order "that, by most accounts,because thewho should be the ones to "answer for this debacle," Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Mississippi), the committee's ranking member, said.The executive order, issued January 27, blocked the entry of people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days. It also halted the US refugee program for 120 days.Kelly said. Additional vetting steps may be added, and the ban may be extended for some of the affected countries, but there aren't plans to add any more countries."If someone wants to come into our country," Kelly said, "we want to say, for instance, what websites do you visit? Give us your passwords." If applicants refuse "then they don't come," he said. "If they truly want to come to America, they'll cooperate. If not, next in line."Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) asked Kelly about theNo one from the listed countries has committed a terrorist attack in the US. "We have evidence that citizens of those countriesKelly replied.The rollout of the executive order caused mass confusion, deportations and protests. There areOn Friday, District Court Judge James Robart issued a nationwide, temporary restraining order against enforcing the executive order. On Tuesday, a three-judge panel for the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments appealing that ruling.