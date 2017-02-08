© PTI



Earlier, it had snowed heavily in February 2006 but it wasn't as much as this year's snowfall. This year's wildest washout is coinciding with 'chillai kalan', which is the harshest period of winter in Kashmir.The beautiful Kashmir Valley turned into a picturesque after receiving a thickest whiteout in 25 years this February. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) release dated February 3 mentioned that the minimum temperatures were less than 5.0°C at many places over Jammu & Kashmir and at a few places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.Earlier, it had snowed heavily in February 2006 but it wasn't as much as this year's snowfall. This year's wildest washout is coinciding with 'chillai kalan', which is the harshest period of winter in Kashmir. The 'chillai kalan' lasts from December 21 to January 30.Temperatures were less than 10.0°C at many places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram& Tripura as February commenced. Few isolated places over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha on few days and over Bihar and Chhattisgarh on one/two days of the week.The western disturbance in January this year caused, fairly widespread to wide spread rainfall/snowfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir on 24-26th and Himachal Pradesh on 26th January. Light to moderate rainfall/snowfall occurred over Uttarakhand; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over plains of northwest India on 26th January.In addition to forecast bulletins, a special press release was issued on 22nd January 2017 regarding possible adverse weather over northwest India. IMD also issued special nowcast bulletins to higher official including about the severe weather for the effective management of Republic day celebration.The snowfall in northern India, especially in the Kashmir Valley Tourism industry severely affected the tourism sector as no traffic was allowed to ply on highway.