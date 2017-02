© Alexandr Maksimenko / Sputnik



Low wages and rapidly rising prices have made petrol more expensive in Ukraine than anywhere else in Europe. According to RIA Rating research,after Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Russia at $0.88 per liter for high-octane petroleum,An average Ukrainian earns slightly more than $200 a month, according to the finance ministry's website . The research concluded an average Ukrainian could buy only 185.1 liters, orThat's only half of what Bulgarians can afford; the country ranked second worst-performer in the rating.Ukraine had thelast year at 21.5 percent, whichof 12.4 percent.Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Russia have the cheapest gasoline in Europe, but lower salaries compared to Western countries make it less affordable. While a Russian can buy 814 liters of petroleum a month, this is a better result than the EU's Portugal, Poland or the Baltic States, but smaller compared to the bloc's northern and western countries.The research concludes Eastern and Southern Europe has the least affordable gasoline on the Continent.