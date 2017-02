© Bob Keating



'Never seen anything like it'

No mail, no school, multiple avalanche warnings

Sparwood, Castlegar, Cranbrook break official Environment Canada daily snowfall recordCommunities in the B.C. southern Interior are coping with aThe heavy snowfall has resulted in numerous highway warnings and closures.The Kootenay Pass remains closed due to heavy snowfall — it isn't expected to reopen until 8 p.m. PT. Snow also prompted closures or travel advisories for Highways 1, 31, 95A, 97 and 99.Anthony Arnold in Riondel on the east shore of Kootenay Lake describes it as "tons and tons and tons" of snow.Avalanche Canada has issued an extreme danger rating — the highest possible level — for the South Rockies. The danger rating for the Kootenays and Columbias remains at considerable and high.Canada Post has also suspended mail service to the Kootenay Pass, saying it is not safe to send people out to deliver mail.The heavy snow also resulted in multiple school closures in the Kootenay region, including in Nelson, Rossland, Cranbrook and Castlegar.Environment Canada said most communities should expect more snow to fall before the system passes."Be prepared — maybe 10 centimetres per day in some regions. It's going to vary wildly, some areas will get just a trace and some areas will be seeing 20 centimetres or more," said Hay.With files from Daybreak South.