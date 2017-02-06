© Mike Hellinger
Heavy snowfall in Chilliwack
Heavy snow continues in B.C. Monday across the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, with snowfall warnings still in effect for several parts of the province.

The storm caused tens of thousands of outages over the weekend peaking at 128,000, though fewer than 2,000 remain Monday morning. Some mountain highways remain closed including, Highway 3 in both directions at the B.C./Alberta border due to low visibility. The Alex Fraser Bridge was also closed for a short period of time Sunday afternoon due to poor weather.

Around 43 cm of snow has fallen in Powell River, with an astonishing 77 cm recorded in Chilliwack. It's estimated both communities have received their yearly snowfall average in 72 hours.

Many schools in the Fraser Valley have closed their doors Monday including, the University of the Fraser Valley due to deteriorating road conditions. Langley, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Hope, Mission and Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school districts are closed.