© Mike Hellinger



Heavy snow continues in B.C. Monday across the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, with snowfall warnings still in effect for several parts of the province., though fewer than 2,000 remain Monday morning. Some mountain highways remain closed including, Highway 3 in both directions at the B.C./Alberta border due to low visibility. The Alex Fraser Bridge was also closed for a short period of time Sunday afternoon due to poor weather.including, the University of the Fraser Valley due to deteriorating road conditions. Langley, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Hope, Mission and Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school districts are closed.