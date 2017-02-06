Society's Child
Greece: Refugees mob-block immigration minister from camp claiming to undergo a hunger strike
RT
Mon, 06 Feb 2017 12:48 UTC
Some punches were thrown between the refugees and the minister's police escort and the confrontation was threatening to escalate into clashes, but Mouzalas left minutes after arriving, Proto Thema newspaper reported.
Reportedly more than 200 refugees at the Ellinikon camp announced a hunger strike on Sunday in a protest against what they call appalling living conditions at the site. They say they lack hot water, baby food, access to schools for children and hospitals for the sick. They also complain that Greek officials would not come to the camp in person and would only communicate with them via Skype, according to a pro-refugee movement KEERFA.
Ironically, the hunger strikers demanded a visit by Mouzalas to explain their grievances. Mouzalas said the reports about the hunger strike were unfounded, according to Reuters. "I completely understand their pain and hardship. We are trying to ease it as much as we can," he told reporters. There are some 1,300 people living in three separate facilities at the abandoned airport. All residents of the camp were supposed to be relocated by July 2016.
Greece, a country still struggling with the fallout from the 2008 financial meltdown and a prolonged budgetary shortage, was hit hard by the 2015 refugee crisis, when more than a million asylum seekers arrived in EU countries. Greek territory is the primary destination for refugees traveling to Europe through Turkey.
Comment: Desperate people do desperate things, especially those who have nothing left to lose.
Another sad story. Let me clarify it for you. The previous government left the current government with an external debt of 280 billion euros. The annual GDP in Greece is about 2 billion euros. I mean that was outright ridiculous. It would take that country another 140 years to pay off the debt without further lending. So instead of cutting off expenses to a minimum, negotiating to the maximum, the current government goes ahead and borrows, in order to be beneficial to its voters, another 440 (!!!) billion euros. Of course the E.U. wanted something in return and they got it : The Greek islands in the Aegean sea. These islands have been for long a case of dispute between Greece and Turkey. Most people don't know that there's regular army on these islands because it's there only to help the police if the latter gets into more trouble than they can handle. The Greek air force has lost 120 pilots in exercises and interceptions only in order to defend them without ever being engaged into actual combat.
There's no way out for the refugees or the locals in these islands. They 'll have to learn to live together. The Germans have already started building 14 airstrips on these islands prior to the ones that already existed. For good or for bad, rather both, Greece is the California of Europe.
