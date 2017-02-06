© Reuters



Ukrainians you're great guys but please don't visit. That seems to be Uncle's Sam message to Europe's poorest country.While Washington is happy to "fight the Russians" (as they imagine it) to the last Ukrainian, it is not very eager to have them wandering around the States.Sudanis and Libyans were of course recently banned by Trump from entering -- ban is currently suspended due to a court challenge -- but through 2016 you actually stood a slightly better chance of being allowed to visit as a spooky Muslim from Sudan or Libya than as a Ukrainian.Is that any way to treat a country that you claim you're so glad to see opt for EU and NATO?