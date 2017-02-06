An Indonesian man who came from Selat Panjang, Riau, Indonesia was killed after he was believed to have been struck by lightning before falling off a raft used to breed mussels in Kampung Kuala Masai, Masai, here last Friday.Seri Alam police chief Supt Jokhiri Abdul Aziz said in the 5pm incident, the victim known as Suhardi, 26, sought shelter on the raft with his friend due to heavy rain, before being struck by lightning and causing him to fall into the sea."The police received a report on the incident at 11pm on the same day and mobilised a search and rescue (SAR) team of 18 people comprising the marine police, Fire and Rescue Department as well as the fisherman's association and the villagers," he said here today.However, Jokhiri said, the SAR operation which began from 8am until 9pm on Saturday, covering a 100-metre radius from the raft, failed to trace the victim.Suhardi's body was found floating at 11am yesterday, around 100 metres from where he reportedly fell.The victim's body was sent to Sultan Ismail Hospital for post-mortem and the case had been classified as sudden death, he said.Source: Bernama