murdering, maiming, orphaning, widowing, and displacing millions of Muslims

Did Truthout not notice that Obama continued the policy of "killing them (Muslims) over there"?

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy and associate editor of the Wall Street Journal. He was columnist for Business Week, Scripps Howard News Service, and Creators Syndicate. He has had many university appointments. His internet columns have attracted a worldwide following. Roberts' latest books are The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West, How America Was Lost, and The Neoconservative Threat to World Order.

The leftwing has placed itself in the trash can of historyAt a time when the Western world desperately needs alternative voices to the neoliberals, the neoconservatives, the presstitutes and the Trump de-regulationists, there are none., who does need voices raised against him,Sharon Kelly McBride, speaking for Human Rights First, sent me an email saying that Trump stands on the wrong side of "America's ideals" by his prohibition of Muslim immigrants into the US.My question to McBride is:Why is it OK to slaughter millions of peoples, destroy their homes and villages, wreck their cities as long as it is not Donald Trump who is doing it?Where does Human Rights First get off. Just another fake website, or is McBride seizing the opportunity to prostitute Human Rights First in hopes of donations from the DNC, the Soros' NGOs, the Isreal Lobby, and the ruling One Percent?Money speaks, and alternative voices need money in order to speak. As so many Americans are indifferent to the quality of information that they get, many alternative voices are thrown back to relying on whatever money is available. Generally, it is the money of disinformation, of information that controls the explanations in ways that favor and enhance the ruling oligarchy.Is this the position in which McBride has placed Human Rights First?Turn now to Truthout. This website says that Trump is demonizing Muslims by denying them immigration into the US. Where has Truthout been for the past 16 years?Trump has not said that he wants to "kill them over there." He has said that if the masses of peoples we have dislocated and whose families we have murdered want to come here, they might wish to exact revenge. Having made Muslims our enemies, it makes no sense to admit vast numbers of them.According to Bush and Obama, we are supposed "to kill them over there," not bring them "over here" where they can kill us as a payback for the murder machine we have run against them.This is common sense. Yet, the deranged left says it is "racism."