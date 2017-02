© twitter

e mega-tech giant that did everything possible to see Hillary Clinton in the White HousePer news from Bloomberg, President Donald Trump'sfrom some countriesGoogle Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai has raised his hands in despair.When are Google, Facebook, Microsoft and the cabal of ultra-liberal money machines going to give the rest of us a break? This is what I have to say about Pichai's grandstanding on Mr. Trump's decree to temporarily stop people from seven Muslim nations from entering the US for 90 days.While the US presidentfrom Muslim nations, Sundar Pichai makes use of owned mainstream media to register still more protests. Yes, the new socialists in America are led by the likes of top Googlers and Bill Gates wannabes, we all know this. But this is thick indeed.Once againwho refused to be namedGoogle employees affected by the Homeland Security moves of Friday. Already Google and the others have their legal eagles all over the situation. Bloomberg also reported on Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg voicing his "concern" over Mr. Trump's moves, and Microsoft Corp. made a securities filing on cautioning investors that immigration restrictions "may inhibit our ability to adequately staff our research and development efforts."Pichai and his handlers Sergey Brin, Larry Page, and Eric Schmidt had best consider the other side of this Trump coin."Half" of three hundred million people either buy or do not buy products of these companies. Furthermore,. I think Google execs had better consider who they were in bed with during the Obama administration, who they betrayed, and what shady deals were made. Even on the "up and up" Trump and the hordes sick unto death of the 1% rabble, can create initiatives to compete with Google and the others. In fact, I would not be surprised if Trump is not already at this. Google needs a competitor, and so do the others.Maybe this is the whole point. What if the technocrats and Hollywood set were so in bed with Washington thatWhat if the inevitable "swamp draining" sees them down the tubes? Now that explains a lot of liberal tooth gnashing and George Soros rallies, doesn't it? It also explains the whining and crying that is now stretched so thin. Google cannot be operated without its brilliant Syrian and Libyan geniuses. Just for fun, I searched Google's 73,329 employees on LinkedIn for people in these countries.Fromthere is a Googler named Rashad AL-Khmisy, who is manager of Google Developer Group (GDG) Sana'a, Yemen. He's also associated with Greenpeace, so I am sure they will be drafting press releases soon, as should Jimmy Wales and Wikimedia Foundation. Interestingly, I found this Googler active at TEDxSanaa , and sponsored by none other than. Granted AL-Khmisy seems harmless enough even after some scrutiny, and not even the 20 or so Iranian people attached to Google seem like head choppers to me.The Bloomberg headline, "Google Recalls Staff to U.S. After Trump Immigration Order" screams this. With Mr. Trump confronting so-called "sanctuary cities" where Hillary Clinton voters rule, now it appears those that profited most from US taxpayers and customers now want a new kind of civil war.I'll tell you what my friends, if thesein the background, President Trump needs to smack them down hard, and smack them down now. I've watched these people consume innovation, ideas, and resources like firewood the last 20 years. Just the other day a Google product manager came to my Facebook profile toAnd this, right in front of my wife, kids, friends, and so on.But things are getting worse, CNN and other mainstream media are in knock-down-drag-out war with the new president over who is lying.Unsubstantiated allegations fly today like silica in a sandstorm. Now this from Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.Phil Butler, is a policy investigator and analyst, a political scientist and expert on Eastern Europe, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook".