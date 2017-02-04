British MEP and UKIP leader Nigel Farage explains the facts of Trump's new US immigration policy in a heated debate during a special session at the European Parliament on February 1st:And here Nigel Farage explains that facts of Trump's new US immigration policy to the BBC's Andrew Neil:The worrisome thing is that these people in the political classes will probably never get it, which is why they are growing even more determined to sabotage Trump's presidency and Brexit. Even if those two things can stabilize (i.e., there's a peaceful succession of the UK from the EU, and Trump's presidency settles down into a relatively smooth affair), more and more other issues are cropping up which the political classes are also being shocked by and then reacting strongly against, which perpetuates and amplifies the crises.A political class that has gone (or always was?) insane is an intractable problem.