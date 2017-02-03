Look at that!Fire emerges from the frozen lake Baikal in Siberia.The pearl of Asia is not only known for its emerald green and strange sounds of its ice. Nope! It also contains huge amount of methane that can burn or more dramatic could suddenly explode!On January 31, 2017, a truly fascinating phenomenon was filmed by a local newspaper crew: The frozen Lake Baikal started burning!This unique spectacle is due to methane, a gas which is produced by toxic algal blooms in the depth of the largest freshwater lake in the world.Emerging from the depth in form of bubbles, it is captured in ice at the surface of the lake.Then you only need a box of matches, and something to dig a small hole in the ice to watch this astounding show!This ice on fire of course not unusual, but more than baffling. A similar phenomanon was observed in the Condamine River, Australia, when suddenly water started to burn.