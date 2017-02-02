unelected

Members of the European Parliament have a heated debate during a special session on President Trump's travel ban.It does not get any better than watching Nigel Farage destroy the, corrupt leaders of the European Union.Keep you eye on the troll holding the sign next to Farage saying,It's called projection.Not one word of Farage's speech is false. The EU decision makers are truly unelected officials who are anti-Trump, because they know that their gravy train kickbacks are now in jeopardy under a Trump presidency.