The senior administration official refused to rule out any options for a US response, including military intervention.With the lifting of international sanctions over its nuclear program, Iran has been rapidly boosting oil exports in recent months exacerbating global overproduction.Any response from Washington could cut Iranian crude supplies, sending oil prices higher.Major crude benchmarks gained over a dollar, with Brent blend trading at $57.18 per barrel, showing the best performance since January 6. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was seen at $54.13 per barrel, which is also the highest price since the first week of the year.The White House has condemned Iran's recent ballistic missile test, describing it as provocative and destabilizing the situation across the Middle East. Flynn also criticized Iran's support of Houthi rebels in Yemen's civil war."Iran is now feeling emboldened...The Obama Administration failed to respond adequately to Tehran's malign actions—including weapons transfers, support for terrorism, and other violations of international norms," said Flynn.As Iran is seeking to produce and export more oil and was even exempt from the OPEC deal to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) starting from January, the deterioration of relations with the US can hit its energy ambitions.