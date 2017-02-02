The latest stunning example comes in the form of a Tweet put out by author and Sunday Times columnist India Knight in which she publicly whines about the fact that the assassination of the American president is apparently taking too long for her liking.
The assassination is taking such a long time.As Breitbart reported, "During a days-long invective against the newly inaugurated President, on Twitter in which Knight called Mr Trump a "moron", "mad", "needy", and an "arse", among other things, before telling him to "shut up", she mused "the assassination is taking such a long time."
— India Knight (@indiaknight) January 28, 2017
Knight also seems to be proud of her message promoting murder as she hasn't taken it down nor has she apologized despite multiple Twitter users calling her out.
Comment: Facing pressure, Knight has since taken the Tweet down and issued this statement:
Unfortunately, this is not even the first public corporate media call for Trump's assassination this week as the editor and publisher of the German newspaper Die Zeit, Josef Joffe, also recently floated the idea of murder as a means to stop Trump's anti-globalist agenda.
During a segment which features callers, Joffe interrupted another guest who was responding to a question about impeaching Trump by saying, "Mord im Weißen Haus zum Beispiel," or "murder in the White House for example."
Additionally, before the inauguration, many in the alternative media wondered if the CIA itself was going to assassinate the incoming president, especially after new Senate minority leader Charles Schumer literally warned Trump that the Central Intelligence Agency was coming after him.
"It isn't just that Donald Trump routinely thumbs his nose at the establishment, insults media figures he sees as unfair and bucks conventional wisdom," wrote Mac Slavo.
"It is that President-elect Trump is defying the will of the deep state, military industrial complex base of ultimate power in the United States. That is why he is treading dangerous waters, and risks the fate of JFK."
Slavo went on to detail the fact that Trump seems to actually be conducting the business of the presidency as if he were the man in charge, rather than looking to the establishment and their deep state bosses for guidance on key issues as every president since Kennedy has.
"It is one thing to play captain, but another to imagine that you steer the ship. They are happy for Trump to take all the prestige and privileges of the office; but not for him to cut into the big business of foreign conflict, the undercurrent of all American affairs, the dealings in death, drugs, oil and weapons, and the control of people through a manipulation of these affairs," Slavo continued.
"If President Trump takes his rogue populism too far, he will suffer the wrath of the same people who took out Kennedy... there are some things that are not tolerated by those who are really in charge."
One can imagine that these public calls for Trump's death by people within the corporate media are yet more signals to the deep state that it is time to take him out. It is up to the American people to not only expose these disgusting calls for murder, but also hold those that make them accountable by boycotting the publications who pay them.
Alex Thomas is a reporter and editor for Intellihub News. He was a founding member of what later became Intellihub.com and an integral part of the team that destroyed the mainstream media blockade on Bilderberg in 2012. You can contact him here.
