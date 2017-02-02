© YouTube/Zinfos974 (screen capture)
The Piton de la Fournaise Volcano is on the French island of Reunion. The volcano erupted on January 31. This video shows lava sprays being thrown into the air during the eruption.

A fault was visible on the south-east end of the volcano, according to reports. The Piton de la Fournaise Volcanology Observatory said the eruption took place in the Chateau Fort area.



Credit: Actus Météo 974 via Storyful