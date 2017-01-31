© Carlos Barria / Reuters



The move means theUnder Senate rules, at least one member of the minority party needs to be present for the committee votes to be valid."I'm very disappointed in this kind of crap. ... Some of this is because they just don't like the president," said Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah). "I don't want to hear from any of them again about doing our jobs. We're here, they're not. It really is stupid, amazingly stupid" of the Democrats not to show up, Hatch said, adding that he fully intends the vote to occur.Meanwhile, the(R-Alabama) to serve as attorney general, as lengthy speeches and absence of a quorum ran out the clock. The committee will reconvene on Wednesday.On the other hand, the Senateas transportation secretary with a 93-6 vote.Earlier on Tuesday, the Energy and Natural Resources Committee votedRepublicans have resorted to committee boycotts in the past to delay some of President Barack Obama's nominations.In May 2013, Gina McCarthy's nomination to lead the Environmental Protection Agency was delayed by a Republican boycott of the Senate Environment Committee.A month later, Republicans also boycotted a committee vote on Alejandro Mayorkas to be deputy secretary of homeland security, citing an inspector-general probe into questionable visa approvals for a foreign company linked to Hillary Clinton's brother and Terry McAuliffe, former DNC chairman.Both appointees were eventually approved - McCarthy in July and Mayorkas in December 2013.