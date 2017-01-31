A man and his dog were injured by a bear Saturday evening while out in Gulf Breeze.The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said they are responding to the scene where the bear injured a man and his dog in Santa Rosa County.The man reportedly let his dog out into the front yard, not knowing there was a bear outside. The dog was hurt so the man went to get the dog when the bear swatted him.FWC said the man's injuries are not life-threatening and he was released from Gulf Breeze Hospital after receiving treatment Saturday night. The dog is also said to be okay.FWC is investigating the incident, collecting evidence, and is starting trapping efforts in the area.Their staff will remain in the area to speak with residents.FWC expressed the importance of being aware of your surroundings and always supervising pets and children while outdoors.Please report any threatening bear behavior by calling the FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).For more information on Florida black bears, visit MyFWC.com/Bear.