Trump orders military chiefs to devise plan in 30 days to defeat Daesh
Sputnik
Sun, 29 Jan 2017 08:27 UTC
"I am directing my Administration to develop a comprehensive plan to defeat ISIS... The Plan shall include... identification of new coalition partners in the fight against ISIS and policies to empower coalition partners to fight ISIS and its affiliates," Trump said in a memorandum.
Trump campaigned on promises to defeat Daesh "in a month" and repeatedly suggested that the reason the fight had dragged out so long was that US military capabilities were being somehow hamstrung. In his first visit as president to CIA headquarters, he reiterated that "Radical Islamic terrorism... has to be eradicated. Just off the face of the Earth."
He has called Daesh "pure evil" on more than one occasion.
Trump has signed a raft of other executive orders in the past few days, including a controversial ban on refugees entering the US and a temporary ban on allowing individuals from seven mostly Middle Eastern nations, even some legal residents, to enter the US.
Reader Comments
"US military capabilities were being somehow hamstrung." Yeah! By Obama, and his Saudi masters!
I remember when Isis first reared it's ugly head. The comanders under Obama's leadership proclaimed the struggle to defeat them would take decades! At the time i heard this i was thinking, "how convenient! A neverending war!" It just didn't make sense. After all, we leveled the nation of Iraq in record time, mission accomplished! Shock, and Awe was it? I was thinking... how is it we can do all that, but yet these rag-tag nomadic homeless people hold ' the greatest nation' hostage!? Bullshit!!!!
Easy, stop funding them and call Putin. I'm sure he's got a few ideas.
Note to Saudis:
Gather up your jokewad mercenaries, the gigs up, there's a new sheriff in town.
You go Trump...I just want to know what the word Daesh means to you.
Does it mean cleaning up the whole Mid East
And where will you draw the line in stopping the war on the Daesh...sorry the Mid East.
And for who's benefit.
Will you put No Fly Zones in M.E. to benefit the Terrorists...oh...!!! sorry they'll be there for civilian protection.
Got to love him.
lysna Lysna, you silly man, Trump has experienced generals for that. Unlike your beloved libby Obama, Trump has no plans of arming them to overthrow Assad, a secular leader in a sea of religious fanatics. Trump has so far done as he said, in breakneck speed. If he says he will route Isis, he has the greatest army on earth to accomplish it. He's not playing games like Obama.
