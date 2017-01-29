© Wikipedia/ Master Sgt. Ken Hammond, U.S. Air Force



The order, signed the afternoon of January 28, calls for the Joint Chiefs of Staff to present the new president with a plan to defeat the terrorist organization in 30 days.Trump said in a memorandum.repeatedly suggested that the reason the fight had dragged out so long was that US military capabilities were being somehow hamstrung. In his first visit as president to CIA headquarters,He has called Daesh "pure evil" on more than one occasion.Trump has signed a raft of other executive orders in the past few days, including a controversial ban on refugees entering the US and a temporary ban on allowing individuals from seven mostly Middle Eastern nations, even some legal residents, to enter the US.