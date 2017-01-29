© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais

US President Donald Trump criticized two leading US newspapers on Saturday of wrongful and biased coverage of his political activity, accusing them of fabrications."The failing @nytimes has been wrong about me from the very beginning. Said I would lose the primaries, then the general election. FAKE NEWS! ..." Trump said in a series of messages via Twitter.Trump has consistently called the press dishonest and promoting fake news since he started his presidential campaign and after winning the November 8 presidential election.