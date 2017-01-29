© Yegor Aleyev/TASS

Hungary, Serbia and Bulgaria demonstrated the strongest dynamics in terms of growth of gas purchases from Russia in the period between January 1 and 27, with an 11.2%, 5.1% and 15.9% rise year-on-year, respectively, Gazprom said.Earlier the company's board chairman Viktor Zubkov said that 2017 gas supplies to non-CIS countries may be higher than last year's though this depends on a variety of factors. Particularly, Gazprom gas exports to non-CIS countries surged 23.7% (or 2.7 bln cubic meters) on January 1-23, 2017 to 14.1 bln cubic meters.In 2016, Russia's top gas producer increased gas supplies to non-CIS countries by 12.5% compared with 2015 to all-time high of over 179.3 bln cubic meters. Particularly, the company's gas supplies to Britain amounted to 17.8 bln cubic meters (up 59.9%), France - 11.5 bln cubic meters (up 18.1%), to Poland - 11.1 bln cubic meters (up 24.2%), to Austria - 6.1 bln cubic meters (up 37.9%), to Holland - 4.2 bln cubic meters (up 77.1%), to Denmark - 1.7 bln cubic meters (up 156.2%).Russia's gas supplies to Italy went up 1.1% in 2016 compared with 2015 to 24.7 bln cubic meters, to Bulgaria - by 2.1% to 3.18 bln cubic meters, Greece - by 35% to 2.68 bln cubic meters, Serbia - by 4.3% to 1.75 bln cubic meters, Romania - by 740% to 1.48 bln cubic meters, Croatia - by 54.8% to 0.76 bln cubic meters, Macedonia - by 56.5% to 0.21 bln cubic meters.