© AFP 2016/ DMITRY KOSTYUKOV

Japanese chain store Loft has a hit on its hands after publishing 2017 souvenir calendars featuring the Russian leader. The immense popularity of the calendar reflects the growing public interest towards Vladimir Putin's personality amid excitement both before and as a result of his visit in December 2016.The calendar is in eight languages, including English and Japanese, and was officially authorized by the Russian government and produced by Mednyi Vsadnik , a Saint Petersburg-based printing firm."We expected some interest from our customers, but didn't expect it to become this popular," Loft spokeswoman Koyumi Yokokawa told The Japan Times.According to Loft's website, the calendars come in two designs - a wall calendar for 907 yen ($8); and a spiral calendar costing 756 yen ($6.65).​News that the calendar went on sale in Japan spread swiftly on social media. Numerous Twitter users wrote that they want to buy a Putin calendar, or were happy to have finally got one, or dreamt about it as a birthday present.Consequently, the nation sent the Russian president an Akita dog as a token of appreciation in 2012. The month of August features a picture of Putin and his pup frolicking in the snow.​​It is noteworthy that the perception of Putin's image in the East differs greatly from those in the West. Recently two leading British weekly magazines - the Spectator and the Economist - dedicated its front pages to Russian president as well. However, the contrast was striking.