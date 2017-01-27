© Mark Makela / Reuters

In an interview to Fox News on Friday, Trump said it would be to the advantage of both Russia and the US to mend ties and pool their efforts in the fight against terrorism."He called me after I won, but I haven't had a discussion, but I understand we will be having a discussion soon," Trump told Hannity.On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Trump and Putin will have a phone conversation on Saturday."I don't know Putin, but if we can get along with Russia that's a great thing, it's good for Russia, it's good for us, we go out together and knock the hell out of ISIS, because that's a real sickness," he said."If you get along and if Russia is really helping us, why would anybody have sanctions if somebody's doing some really great things?" he said in a recent interview to the Wall Street Journal, saying that he did not see any problem in holding a meeting with Putin."I understand that they would like to meet, and that's absolutely fine with me," he said.