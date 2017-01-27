A man had his ear torn off and several residents of a quiet village were attacked by a 'psycho fox'.The animal terrorised the streets of Storrington, West Sussex, eating most of a 24-year-old man's ear as he slept on a park bench.The man had fallen asleep on the bench after drinking - and passers-by rushed to the scene when they heard him screaming in agony.Two men saw the fox eating the man's ear - and it turned on them when they tried to intervene.The man was taken to hospital for treatment afterwards.The victim's mum said: "A couple of young lads heard my son screaming and saw the fox attacking him."They tried to get the fox off him and the fox went for them. The fox had eaten most of his ear."The police, RSPCA and Storrington and Sullington Parish Council were alerted and the animal was finally caught last night after being tracked down for two days.The National Fox Welfare Society, which named the fox 'John Lewis' - as the attacks happened near Waitrose, a partner store - said the animal attacked because it was desperate for food.A woman who helped catch the fox said: "The fox just kept going for people all over the place."Eventually, he just walked into the cage and curled up. It was completely disorientated."She said she thought the animal might be suffering from toxoplasmosis, a disease spread by parasites.She added: "It couldn't hunt for itself."It wasn't chasing people to attack, it was just desperate for food."The fox will undergo further health checks.