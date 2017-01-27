In recent days the bad news in terms of destruction and casualties among the civilian population of the Donbass is multiplying, suggesting a dark design by the Kiev authorities.After the house of little Rita in Zaitsevo, bombed for the second time in less than a week, and the Ukrainian Army's deliberate bombing of the Kirovsk Hospital in the People's Republic of Lugansk (RPL), which caused a civilian death,Yesterday, the Ukrainian army fired an anti-tank guided missile against a civilian car in Dolgoye, in the RPL. A guided missile that left no chance for the passengers of the car, killing one and wounding three others.The Ukrainian army also deliberately fired on the residential area of Yelenovka in the night before last, cutting off electricity for 50 houses, which was re-established in a few hours thanks to the dedicated effort of the workers in charge of repairs. Last night it was Sergeyevka the Ukrainian soldiers fired on, depriving the entire village in the south of the People's Republic of Donetsk of its electricity.It must be said that they can always rely on the more-than-passive complicity of the OSCE. Even after Mr. Hug attested the death of the 48-year-old miner killed during the bombing of the Kirovsk hospital (renamed Holubivka by the Ukrainian authorities), OSCE managed to turn in a soporific report stating only that a man was killed by a 122 mm shell (a weapon forbidden by the Minsk accords). No direction of the shooting provided, and no condemnation either of this war crime, or the violation of the Minsk accords.The OSCE was quicker to denounce the Minsk-2 violations when it came to the DPR or the RPL, as in May, during preparations for the victory parade in Donetsk, where the OSCE took offense at the presence of tanks and other heavy weapons in the city center, although they were clearly not there to shoot the Ukrainian side several kilometers away.Or as when meeting with Alexander Zakharchenko two days ago, demanding efforts on the ceasefire on the part of the DPR, to let repairs take place. On the other hand, there have been no such declarations to Ukraine despite the fact that the violations of the cease-fire by the Ukrainian army are more than obvious, both against civilians and often against the workers in charge of the repairs. By dint of its double standards, the OSCE ends up discrediting itself completely.In Europe, during this time, everyone does not care, especially Great Britain which recently celebrated its 25 years of its diplomatic relations with Ukraine. A celebration in which the participants -- including British parliamentarians -- did not bear to face the questions and accusations of Graham Phillips about the deliberate bombardments of the Ukrainian army against Donbass civilians.To avoid having to answer for their complicity in genocide, the British authorities preferred to have security eject Graham. One can even see some of the participants smile when Graham accuses Great Britain of becoming an accomplice of Kiev.This is all that the European elites have to answer for their comfortable life in Europe facing what is happening here: it makes them smile.