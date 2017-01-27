In the first incident, two students of a government-run primary school, who had taken shelter under a tree due to heavy rains, died when lightning struck it.On the way to their schools to attend the Republic Day function, two students were killed and three others suffered grave injuries as lightning struck them in two incidents in Bassi town near Jaipur. In the first incident, two students of a government-run primary school, who had taken shelter under a tree due to heavy rains, died when lightning struck it."The students were on the way to school to attend Republic Day event when it suddenly started raining. The duo took shelter under a tree. Lightning struck and they were left grievously injured," investigating officer in the case Mohan Lal told PTI.He said the students were declared brought dead by doctors at SMS Hospital. The deceased were identified as Ganesh Mahawar and Ashok Meena of Chainpura village.The bodies were handed over to family members following post-mortem examination, police said. In the other incident near Mohanpura of Bassi town, the students took shelter under tree to avoid heavy rain when lightning struck. Nine of them were injured in the incident, of whom three "critical" and admitted to SMS Hospital after, said the Bassi Police.Source: PTI