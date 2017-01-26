The woman is currently in critical condition.

A 96-year-old woman is in the hospital after she was attacked by two dogs in the Germantown section of Philadelphia Wednesday.

Police say two pit bulls, ages 3 and 10, attacked the woman on the 5800 block of Brush Road around 3:40 p.m. Officers responded to the location and found the woman unresponsive with multiple dog bites on her head, face and arms. She was taken to the hospital where she is currently in critical condition.

Both of the dogs were taken into custody. Police are currently interviewing neighbors to find out what happened. One witness told NBC10 at least one of the dogs belongs to the victim's neighbor.