"Fake news" is Macquarie Dictionary's word of the year.
Bowing to the God of Political Correctness, Macquarie Dictionary has just named "Fake News" as Word of the Year.

In real English, "Fake news" is two words, otherwise known as a phrase. Separately both words have real and easy-to-understand meanings.

Together they have become the the latest meaningless slur as the mainstream media realize they are losing power and influence to the real news on blogs and in the alt-media.

The old-media is trying to stop the bleed by labeling the new media as "fake". Instead of namecalling, the old-media could win easily if it just reported the real news.

When a word that isn't a word wins Word of the Year prize, we know Macquarie has lost it. If any Macquarie products are on your back-to-school booklists, buy something else. Who wants to teach our kids fake English?

This is the latest attempt by wordsmiths to destroy the language honest people use. We need accurate words to slice and dice arguments of parasites, freeloaders, and self-serving fools. "News" used to mean the whole story and all the facts that matter. Fake news is what happens when a reporter hides half the story from their audience.

h/t and thanks to David B.