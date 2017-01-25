© Larry Downing / Reuters

first time since 2011 the CEOs of the big three - Ford, GM, Chrysler - jointly met with a US president

US President Donald Trump has met the chief executives of the big three American car producers - General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler - to urge them to build more cars and create more jobs in the country., who has, held a meeting at the White House with General Motors' Mary Barra, Ford Motor's Mark Fields, and Fiat Chrysler's Sergio Marchionne.," Trump told reporters at the start of the meeting.Tuesday was Trump's first chance to meet executives face-to-face to. It was also theEarlier this month, Ford announced it was canceling plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico. GM announced an additional $1 billion investment in US plants in 2017, while Fiat Chrysler said it's investing $1 billion in two existing US plants and creating 2,000 jobs.The companies' shares surged in New York after the meeting, with GM finishing the trading day with a 0.95 gain, Ford was up 2.44 percent, and Fiat Chrysler stock jumped 5.84 percent.on the campaign trail. Last year, there were 12.3 million manufacturing jobs in the US, down from 19 million in 1980.