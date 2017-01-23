© REUTERS/ Freddy Zarco/Bolivian Presidency
President of Bolivia Evo Morales formed a new Cabinet, replacing half of the ministers, which was aimed at providing opportunities for the new generations of Bolivian political leaders, media reported Monday.

According to TeleSur TV channel, Bolivian Foreign Minister David Choquehuanca, who has been the ministry's head for 11 years, reportedly retains his post.

"We have ensured social stability, which in its turn provides political stability, which guarantees economic growth... Thank you very much for helping to create a new Bolivia for future generations," Morales said, addressing the new Cabinet.

On January 18, the Bolivian Cabinet submitted a traditional collective resignation, prior to the ratification or change for the next 12 months.