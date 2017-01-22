© Via [email protected]
Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ski resor in Lake Tahoe, California, has broken the snow record for ANY month in 45 years of its existence:

Until now, the biggest snowfall was 202 inches, which came in March 2011. So far this January - 212 inches. That's more than 17 ft (more than 5 meters).

Until now, January snowfall has averaged "only" 70 inches.