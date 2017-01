© Ruptly

Hundreds of people have marched through the streets of Vicenza to protest against "the continued existence" of the "Dal Molin" US military base located near the northern Italian town.The organizers put the number of demonstrators at about 700 people, while police said no more than 500 attended, local media reports Anti-war activists, mainly from the provinces of Italy's northern Veneto region, also joined the demonstration.and expressed solidarity with other protesters around the world who took to the streets to show their discontent with the new US president.The event was peaceful with no incidents reported, local media said, citing police.Italy has one of the highest numbers of US foreign bases in the world, and is the second-largest state in Europe - after Germany - which has an American military presence.