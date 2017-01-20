© AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

A Montana beekeeper says thieves got away with 488 beehives he had taken to California to pollinate almond trees.Lloyd Cunniff tells the Great Falls Tribune it appeared the thievesCunniff says the theft will cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars in income. The hives were insured.Cunniff said he reported the theft to the Sutter County sheriff's department and. He says beekeepers also are searching for the missing hives.Source: Associated Press