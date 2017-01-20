is live in:
Montana beekeeper stung by beehive theft
Fox5NY
Fri, 20 Jan 2017 08:43 UTC
Lloyd Cunniff tells the Great Falls Tribune it appeared the thieves used semitrailers to steal about 190,000 bees between Monday night and Tuesday morning in Yuba City, California. He said he was storing the bees on a fellow beekeeper's property before moving them to Fresno, where he had a contract to pollinate almond trees.
Cunniff says the theft will cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars in income. The hives were insured.
Cunniff said he reported the theft to the Sutter County sheriff's department and learned other beekeepers have reported thefts, as well. He says beekeepers also are searching for the missing hives.
Source: Associated Press
We must learn that any person, who will not accept what he knows to be true, for the very love of truth alone, is very definitely undermining his mental integrity.
