A three-year-old girl has died after a family dog turned on her and her six-year-old brother in Mayville, Durban, on Saturday afternoon.Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson, who was on the scene, said paramedics attempted to resuscitate the girl after the dog belonging to her grandparents attacked her and her brother, but to no avail.Her brother was taken to hospital.Jamieson said the SPCA ,who were called to the scene, put the dog down. He was not able to establish the breed of the dog