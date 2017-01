© AntiMedia

President Barack Obama's last press conference was a success, but only if you consider journalistic incompetence worthy of praise.During the one-hour affair , Obama answered questions ranging from the commutation of whistleblower Chelsea Manning's sentence to personal queries concerning his and First Lady Michelle Obama's approach when talking to their daughters about the 2016 election — not quite a hard-hitting last inquiry for an outgoing president who, as the Los Angeles Times recently noted, managed to keep U.S. military forcesBut despite the media's toothless strategy — showing the established press doesn't understand its own role in a free society — the outgoing president made at leastAround the eight-minute mark of the press conference, Obama says he hasn'tTo Craig Murray , an author, broadcaster, and human rights activist,Obama's statement is important, Murray continues, because it "undermines the stream of completely evidence-free nonsense that has been emerging from the [U.S.] intelligence services this last two months, in which a series of suppositions have been strung together to make."Referring to the emails, Murray adds, Obama appears to agree with several experts on this subject, making it clear the entire ordeal revolving around the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is but a smokescreen."I have been repeating that this was a leak, not a hack, until I am blue in the face," Murray added. But he isn't the only one. William Binney, a whistleblower who previously worked asAdding that Obama's reference to the leaked material "appears very natural, fluent and unforced," Murray celebrates , saying that it "is good to have the truth finally told."