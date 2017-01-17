© Artem Zhitenev / Sputnik

Over two-thirds of Russians are sure that their country has enemies and over half the population think that these enemies pose a real threat, according to a recent poll conducted by independent research group the Levada Center.At the same time, 29 percent of those surveyed told researchers that they believe the image of external and internal enemies was just a "propaganda tool," deliberately exaggerated in order to manipulate public sentiment.The head of the Levada Center's department for social and political studies, Natalya Zorkaya, said in comments with Kommersant daily that theA different poll conducted by the Levada Center in late November showed that the proportion of Russians who favor warmer and closer relations with the West was at 71 percent - very close to the all-time maximum of 76 percent registered in March 2000.In August 2015, the VTSIOM state-run research center studied the perception of the US in Russia and found that it had drastically deteriorated, with 59 percent of respondents believing that the current Washington administration is extremely hostile toward Russia and its people.Also, on Tuesday this week, VTSIOM released the results of a recent poll showing that 92 percent of Russians were confident that the country's military was capable of repelling any foreign aggression. Just 5 percent had doubts over the efficiency of national defense systems.