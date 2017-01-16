© Inconnu

Honesty is not an Obama Virtue

Obama's "Yes We Can" Chicago Roots

We should reduce the corrosive influence of money in our politics, and insist on the principles of transparency and ethics in public service.

Orwellian Doublespeak Obama-style

"Embrace all, and not just some"

Obama's American Exceptionalism

So that's what we mean when we say America is exceptional... and make life better for those who follow.

Our Bright Future

My Wonderful Legacy in a Nutshell

If I had told you eight years ago that America would reverse a great recession, reboot our auto industry, and unleash the longest stretch of job creation in our history...if I had told you that we would open up a new chapter with the Cuban people, shut down Iran's nuclear weapons program without firing a shot, and take out the mastermind of 9/11...if I had told you that we would win marriage equality, and secure the right to health insurance for another 20 million of our fellow citizens - you might have said our sights were set a little too high.

After all, we remain the wealthiest, most powerful, and most respected nation on Earth.

Last year, incomes rose for all races, all age groups, for men and for women.

Obamacare Plug

More on Obama's True Legacy

Normalizing Relations with Cuba

The Iran Nuke Deal

Pulling the "I Killed Bin Laden!" Card

UN Climate Change Agreement

[We've] led the world to an agreement that has the promise to save this planet. But without bolder action, our children won't have time to debate the existence of climate change; they'll be busy dealing with its effects: environmental disasters, economic disruptions, and waves of climate refugees seeking sanctuary.

The Changing of the Guard... maybe

I committed to President-Elect Trump that my administration would ensure the smoothest possible transition, just as President Bush did for me.

"Fake News"

"Resisting the lure of fascism and tyranny"

America's Enemies According to Obama

A contempt for the rule of law that holds leaders accountable; an intolerance of dissent and free thought; a belief that the sword or the gun or the bomb or propaganda machine is the ultimate arbiter of what's true and what's right.

"Radicalized" Homegrown Enemies of the State

No foreign terrorist organization has successfully planned and executed an attack on our homeland these past eight years.

Keeping Us Safe: The Fake War on Terrorism

That's why, for the past eight years, I've worked to put the fight against terrorism on a firm legal footing. That's why we've ended torture, worked to close Gitmo, and reform our laws governing surveillance to protect privacy and civil liberties.

[ISIL] cannot defeat America unless we betray our Constitution and our principles in the fight. Rivals like Russia or China cannot match our influence around the world - unless we give up what we stand for, and turn ourselves into just another big country that bullies smaller neighbors.

Epilogue