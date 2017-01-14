It shows us just how desperate those who want to sabotage better relations between the US and Russia have become.
The document - as BuzzFeed itself acknowledges - was prepared for "political opponents" of Trump and handed over to the FBI by serial warmonger and obsessive Russia-hater John McCain.
It's also been claimed by "people familiar with the matter" that the document was the work of a former British MI6 agent - who we're now told has "gone into hiding."
Comment: Former MI6 spy who compiled 'Golden Showers' report on President-elect Donald Trump was FBI source for FIFA scandal
If true, the involvement of 'James Bond' in this wouldn't be the greatest surprise. For when it comes to trying to subvert democracy by playing the 'Russian threat' card, the UK Intelligence Services have plenty of previous experience. In fact, the 'Golden Showers' dossier - and the way it has come to the public's attention - has uncanny similarities with another piece of 'fake news' which was making the rounds back in 1924 - and which was also designed to put the kibosh on rapprochement with Russia.
In January of that year, Britain's first ever Labour government came to power. Labour's economic program was timid - but what really alarmed the Establishment was the party's stated desire to improve relations with the Soviet Union. Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald gave full diplomatic recognition to the Soviet government in February, proposed new treaties with Moscow, and opened up negotiations about a British loan to the USSR.
That simply could not be allowed to happen. After Labour's Attorney-General dropped the prosecution of a Communist writer who had urged soldiers not to fire on their fellow workers during a strike, the Liberals and Conservatives joined up to vote for an inquiry, with the motion drafted by Sir John Simon, who later called the incident 'Trumpery.'
A new general election was called for late October. Just four days before the poll: a sensation. Under the headlines "Civil War Plot by Socialists' Masters: Moscow Orders to Our Reds; Great Plot Disclosed," a letter appeared in the Daily Mailnewspaper purporting to be from a leading Bolshevik Grigory Zinoviev.
It was marked "very secret" and contained orders on how to organize a revolution in Britain. The letter said that Labour's recognition of the Soviet government would aid the communist cause.
The Kremlin vehemently denied the authenticity of the document. "Well, they would say that wouldn't they," said the Russia-bashers, with a knowing wink.
"The 'Red letter' caused a great stir," wrote historian A. J. P. Taylor. "Labour was denounced as the accomplice of the Communists; alternatively as their dupe."
Perhaps the Tories would have won anyway, but damage was done to Labour, who lost forty seats. The Conservatives returned to power after less than year out of office and didn't sign a new treaty with Moscow. The anti-Russian Establishment could sleep easily once again - the Soviet Union's isolation would continue.
It is now universally accepted that the Zinoviev letter was a fake. In 1999, a new report commissioned by Labour Foreign Secretary Robin Cook found that the letter was forgedby a MI6 agent's source and "probably was leaked from SIS [the Secret Intelligence Service, commonly known as MI6] by somebody to the Conservative Party Central Office."
Back in 1924, it had been the Kremlin that had been telling the truth. It was those who had not wanted better relations with Moscow - the spooks, anti-Russian politicians and their allies in the media - who were promoting 'fake news.' Anyone else see the parallels with today?
The Zinoviev letter of 1924 was not the only time the British intelligence services have tried to bring down those who wanted closer ties with Moscow. In his 1987 book Spycatcher, former MI5 Assistant Director Peter Wright revealed plots by M15 (and the CIA) to destabilize Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson in the 1960s and 70s. We know that MI5 kept a secret file on Wilson throughout his years in Parliament.
Critics of Wilson accused him of being 'paranoiac,' but as noted in Joseph Heller's Catch-22, just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they aren't after you. Now, in 2017, it's not Ramsay MacDonald or Harold Wilson, but Donald Trump who's being targeted.
'Golden Showers,' as dodgy a document as the Zinoviev letter, has exactly the same aim: to wreck any hopes of improved relations with Russia and to keep a Cold War going.
If The Donald continues to call for a new 'partnership' with Russia, then, we will be told, it's all because he's being blackmailed by Putin. There can be no other explanation. But, in fact, it's the Western intelligence services and their political/media allies who are doing the blackmailing. The message to any prospective leader of the US or Britain is clear - if you don't toe the Establishment line on Russia, we will do everything we can to destroy you. The pressure on Donald Trump to 'conform' on Russia is tremendous. It's this attempt to bully foreign policy 'dissidents' into taking the Deep State line, and the complicit role of the media in promoting/publicizing fake news which furthers the agenda, which is the big story. When it was #PizzaGate everyone laughed, but when it was Golden Showers it was a case of: "True or not true - this is an important story which needs airing!"
And that's because of the geo-politics.
To update the A. J. P. Taylor quote about Labour and the Zinoviev letter: 'Trump was denounced as the accomplice of the Russians; alternatively as their dupe.' It's the same for any leading public figure who wants a change in Western foreign policy.
To understand why the prospect of better relations with Russia terrifies the Deep State, all we have to do - as I noted here - is to follow the money trail.
As the great Upton Sinclair might have put it, it's hard to get someone to understand there is no 'Russian threat' when their (very high) salary depends on there being a 'Russian threat' - and promoting that 'Russian threat' very aggressively.
To justify its enormous budget - particularly at a time of 'austerity' - MI6, like NATO, needs a Russian bogeyman. Only in December, the Head of the service, Alex Younger, attacked Russia for their operations in Syria, which have thwarted the plans of the British and American elites and their regional allies for 'regime change' in the country.
It's worth noting that not just the 'Golden Showers' dossier, but the 'Russia hack' claims, have been linked to British Intelligence.
Then of course there's the various 'pundits' and 'experts' whose salaries are paid by 'non-partisan' think-tanks which are financed by US defense companies. And the bellicose Bear-baiting politicians whose campaigns are funded by the military-industrial establishment.
Cold War uber-hawk Henry 'Scoop Jackson,' whose name lives on in the hardcore anti-Russian neocon 'think tank' the Henry Jackson Society, was nicknamed the 'Senator from Boeing' because of his links to the defense industry.
The public in America and Britain might want their countries to get along better with Russia and work together in fighting genuine threats like ISIS [Islamic State, formerly ISIL]; the problem is that too many people in elite circles do not.
British leftists who are delighting in what's happening to Trump at the moment: beware. For the very same strategy will be deployed against UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn if he continues to defy the spooks and neocon gatekeepers by calling for an end to Cold War 2.0. Who knows? A dodgy dossier on 'Corbyn the Collaborator' might already have been prepared and be ready for circulation to 'sympathetic' journalists and anti-Russian websites, whose principled opposition to 'fake news' and disseminating unverified claims will mysteriously disappear.