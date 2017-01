© Carlo Allegri / Reuters



Just when you thought 'Fake News' had nowhere else to go, up pops BuzzFeed to take it to a whole new level. The site's publication of an unverified, error-filled dossier on Donald Trump and his alleged links to Russia, marks a new journalistic low.It shows us just how desperate those who want to sabotage better relations between the US and Russia have become.It's also been claimed by "people familiar with the matter"If true, the involvement of 'James Bond' in this wouldn't be the greatest surprise. For when it comes to trying to subvert democracy by playing the 'Russian threat' card, the UK Intelligence Services have plenty of previous experience. In fact, the 'Golden Showers' dossier - and the way it has come to the public's attention - has uncanny similarities with another piece of 'fake news' which was making the rounds back in 1924 - and which was also designed to put the kibosh on rapprochement with Russia.That simply could not be allowed to happen. After Labour's Attorney-General dropped the prosecution of a Communist writer who had urged soldiers not to fire on their fellow workers during a strike, the Liberals and Conservatives joined up to vote for an inquiry, with the motion drafted by Sir John Simon, who later called the incident 'Trumpery.'The Kremlin vehemently denied the authenticity of the document. "Well, they would say that wouldn't they," said the Russia-bashers, with a knowing wink."The 'Red letter' caused a great stir," wrote historian A. J. P. Taylor. "Labour was denounced as the accomplice of the Communists; alternatively as their dupe."Back in 1924, it had been the Kremlin that had been telling the truth. It was those who had not wanted better relations with Moscow - the spooks, anti-Russian politicians and their allies in the media - who were promoting 'fake news.' Anyone else see the parallels with today?The Zinoviev letter of 1924 was not the only time the British intelligence services have tried to bring down those who wanted closer ties with Moscow. In his 1987 book Spycatcher, former MI5 Assistant Director Peter Wright revealed plots by M15 (and the CIA) to destabilize Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson in the 1960s and 70s. We know that MI5 kept a secret file on Wilson throughout his years in Parliament.Critics of Wilson accused him of being 'paranoiac,' but as noted in Joseph Heller's Catch-22, just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they aren't after you. Now, in 2017, it's not Ramsay MacDonald or Harold Wilson, but Donald Trump who's being targeted.'Golden Showers,' as dodgy a document as the Zinoviev letter, has exactly the same aim: to wreck any hopes of improved relations with Russia and to keep a Cold War going.If The Donald continues to call for a new 'partnership' with Russia, then, we will be told, it's all because he's being blackmailed by Putin. There can be no other explanation. But, in fact, it's the Western intelligence services and their political/media allies who are doing the blackmailing. The message to any prospective leader of the US or Britain is clear - if you don't toe the Establishment line on Russia, we will do everything we can to destroy you. The pressure on Donald Trump to 'conform' on Russia is tremendous. It's this attempt to bully foreign policy 'dissidents' into taking the Deep State line, and the complicit role of the media in promoting/publicizing fake news which furthers the agenda, which is the big story. When it was #PizzaGate everyone laughed, but when it was Golden Showers it was a case of: "True or not true - this is an important story which needs airing!"And that's because of the geo-politics.To update the A. J. P. Taylor quote about Labour and the Zinoviev letter: 'Trump was denounced as the accomplice of the Russians; alternatively as their dupe.' It's the same for any leading public figure who wants a change in Western foreign policy.To understand why the prospect of better relations with Russia terrifies the Deep State, all we have to do - as I noted here - is to follow the money trail.Only in December, the Head of the service, Alex Younger, attacked Russia for their operations in Syria, which have thwarted the plans of the British and American elites and their regional allies for 'regime change' in the country.It's worth noting that not just the 'Golden Showers' dossier, but the 'Russia hack' claims, have been linked to British Intelligence.Then of course there's the various 'pundits' and 'experts' whose salaries are paid by 'non-partisan' think-tanks which are financed by US defense companies. And the bellicose Bear-baiting politicians whose campaigns are funded by the military-industrial establishment.Cold War uber-hawk Henry 'Scoop Jackson,' whose name lives on in the hardcore anti-Russian neocon 'think tank' the Henry Jackson Society , was nicknamed the 'Senator from Boeing' because of his links to the defense industry.The public in America and Britain might want their countries to get along better with Russia and work together in fighting genuine threats like ISIS [Islamic State, formerly ISIL]; the problem is that too many people in elite circles do not.British leftists who are delighting in what's happening to Trump at the moment: beware. For the very same strategy will be deployed against UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn if he continues to defy the spooks and neocon gatekeepers by calling for an end to Cold War 2.0. Who knows? A dodgy dossier on ' Corbyn the Collaborator ' might already have been prepared and be ready for circulation to 'sympathetic' journalists and anti-Russian websites, whose principled opposition to 'fake news' and disseminating unverified claims will mysteriously disappear.