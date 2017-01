© unknown

Degenerative Disc Disease: A Pain in the Neck... And Lower Back

The Circadian Rhythm of the Spine

Cytokines and Low Back Pain

Do you suffer from low back pain? New chronobiology research suggests that your circadian rhythm may be at least partially to blame.Low back pain is a common issue that most of us, around four in five people , will suffer from at some point in our lives. It is not just uncomfortable but expensive. Low back pain is the most common cause of work-related disability and requires expensive therapies such as spinal surgery. Most people believe that this pain syndrome is caused by overuse and bad ergonomics, but it appears that a totally different issue may be at play here: desynchronization of the circadian rhythm.Our spine is made of bony vertebrae separated by discs , which are made of a rubbery substance that provides support, shock absorption and flexibility. As we age, these discs dry out and become less functional. They sustain small tears that can damage their integrity. In some people, the discs may even slip slightly out of position and make it painful to move the spine or even to stand upright. If you know someone who has ever "thrown their back out," then you know how painful and debilitating it can be.While it indeed affects many people over the course of their lives, it may not be only a product of aging. Like all tissues in the human body,To examine the role of the circadian rhythm in intervertebral discs, researchers took disc cells with knocked out circadian clock genes and grew them in a laboratory. Surprisingly, these disc cells were far more prone to damage than normal disc cells and also did not repair themselves as well.Scientists do not yet know exactly why circadian genes are so important to disc repair. However, it appears that having a well-regulated internal clock is important in preventing the disc degeneration and resulting low back pain that plagues so many people.Cytokines are an immune molecule responsible for inflammation and the pain it causes. Released in response to immune attack or injury, these molecules play an integral role in our body's defenses but also can be counterproductive. Unfortunately, cytokines appear to play an important role in disc degeneration. When added to disc cells in labs,. Not only canThis is not the first research connection between the immune system and the circadian rhythm, but it is one of the first studies to show exactly how these two systems can cause human illness when dysregulated.