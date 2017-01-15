© Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images



Under his new role, Giuliani will be "sharing his expertise and insight" with the president-elect on private sector cyber security problems, a role some online have already criticized as being too vague in its very definition."Not Attorney General or SEC of State. But it's something," one tweet said of the appointment made between "trusted friends."was one of a number of tweets questioning how confident the 72-year-old is with technology. "My dead grandmother is a better computer engineer than Giuliani," another read.Giuliani founded a security consulting business, Giuliani Partners LLC, in 2002 that went on to have a contract with the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.one user asked on Twitter.Giuliani was an outspoken supporter of Trump during his election campaign, delivering a prime time speech backing Trump during last year's Republican National Convention. He had been rumored as a possible choice for the secretary of state post, a position that went to Rex Tillerson.